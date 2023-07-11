Hardcore speed! A glimpse behind China's 350km/h bullet train production line

11:18, July 11, 2023 By Su Yingxiang, Liu Ning, Oliver Fritzsch, Song Ge, Zhang Kaiwei, Sun Hongyu ( People's Daily Online

Board any high-speed train in China, chances are good that you're riding in a train produced at the CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co., Ltd., based in Lyuyuan District in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province.

Known as the cradle of China's metro transit and high-speed electric multiple units, the CRRC Changchun factory produces about 40 percent of the country's high-speed trains.

Products from the Changchun Railway Vehicle Company (CRRC) have been exported to more than 20 countries and regions such as the United States, Australia, Brazil, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Watch the video to catch a glimpse behind the CRRC Changchun factory's 350km/h bullet train production line.

