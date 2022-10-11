Home>>
Chinese high-speed train firm commits to building world-class railways
(CGTN) 10:10, October 11, 2022
China's high-speed trains have become synonymous with safety, speed and state-of-the-art technologies. CGTN visited the CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicle Company in northeast China's Jilin Province to find out what makes their trains stand out and sought-after worldwide.
