Hohhot high-speed trains update female attendant’s uniforms with Mongolian elements

Female attendants for the high-speed train from Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, to Beijing and Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province have put on new uniforms!

Made of blue silk fabric, the new uniforms are embellished with elements of Mongolian patterns and horseshoe buckles. They are not only a perfect combination of color and style, but also highlight the gentle and elegant temperament of the female attendants.

Among the 157 attendants in total, with an average age of 26 years old for the high-speed trains at the Baotou passenger section of the China Railway Hohhot Group, female employees account for 78 percent.

The passenger section has also integrated passenger service work with grassland culture, launching the service brand "colorful Hada."

When there are VIP passengers on the train, such as senior citizens or children, attendants will hang the Hada of the corresponding color on the passenger seats, and will provide personalized services to them throughout the journey, making regular inquiries and striving to create a warm and comfortable environment.