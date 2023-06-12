Cradle of high-speed train boosts China's modernization

This photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows the assembly line of high-speed trains in CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co., Ltd in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co., Ltd. is located in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, and its business covers the entire life-cycle services of rail transit passenger transport equipment, including R&D, testing, construction, overhaul, operations and maintenance. The company’s products have been exported to more than 20 countries and regions.

