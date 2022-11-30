Sichuan-Chongqing section of Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway under construction
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 28, 2022 shows the Huafu mega bridge under construction at the Sichuan-Chongqing section of the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The 699-kilometer-long Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour is a key constituent of the railway corridor linking China's capital Beijing and Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 28, 2022 shows a concrete batching plant and the Huafu mega bridge under construction at the Sichuan-Chongqing section of the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The 699-kilometer-long Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour is a key constituent of the railway corridor linking China's capital Beijing and Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
A worker is on duty at the construction site of the Huafu mega bridge at the Sichuan-Chongqing section of the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 28, 2022. The 699-kilometer-long Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour is a key constituent of the railway corridor linking China's capital Beijing and Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Gaoxiang)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 28, 2022 shows Zhongliangshan tunnel under construction at the Sichuan-Chongqing section of the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The 699-kilometer-long Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour is a key constituent of the railway corridor linking China's capital Beijing and Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
This photo taken on Nov. 28, 2022 shows a concrete batching plant for the construction of the Sichuan-Chongqing section of the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The 699-kilometer-long Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour is a key constituent of the railway corridor linking China's capital Beijing and Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Gaoxiang)
