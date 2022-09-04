Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway under construction
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 2, 2022 shows the Quanzhou Bay cross-sea bridge, a part of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, in southeast China's Fujian Province. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 277-km Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway is expected to slash the travel time from the province's capital Fuzhou to the tourist attraction Xiamen within one hour. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
Photo taken on Sept. 1, 2022 shows the construction site of the Fuzhou south railway station, a part of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, in Fuzhou City of southeast China's Fujian Province. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 277-km Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway is expected to slash the travel time from the province's capital Fuzhou to the tourist attraction Xiamen within one hour. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 1, 2022 shows the construction site of the Fuzhou south railway station, a part of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, in Fuzhou City of southeast China's Fujian Province. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 277-km Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway is expected to slash the travel time from the province's capital Fuzhou to the tourist attraction Xiamen within one hour. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 30, 2022 shows the construction site of the Xiamen north railway station, a part of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, in Xiamen City of southeast China's Fujian Province. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 277-km Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway is expected to slash the travel time from the province's capital Fuzhou to the tourist attraction Xiamen within one hour. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
Stitched aerial photo taken on Sept. 2, 2022 shows the Quanzhou Bay cross-sea bridge, a part of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, in southeast China's Fujian Province. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 277-km Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway is expected to slash the travel time from the province's capital Fuzhou to the tourist attraction Xiamen within one hour. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 2, 2022 shows the Quanzhou Bay cross-sea bridge, a part of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, in southeast China's Fujian Province. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 277-km Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway is expected to slash the travel time from the province's capital Fuzhou to the tourist attraction Xiamen within one hour. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 2, 2022 shows the Quanzhou Bay cross-sea bridge, a part of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, in southeast China's Fujian Province. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 277-km Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway is expected to slash the travel time from the province's capital Fuzhou to the tourist attraction Xiamen within one hour. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 2, 2022 shows the Quanzhou Bay cross-sea bridge, a part of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, in southeast China's Fujian Province. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 277-km Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway is expected to slash the travel time from the province's capital Fuzhou to the tourist attraction Xiamen within one hour. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
A technician checks equipment production at a workshop for the construction of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, in southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 1, 2022. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 277-km Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway is expected to slash the travel time from the province's capital Fuzhou to the tourist attraction Xiamen within one hour. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 1, 2022 shows the Meizhou Bay cross-sea bridge, a part of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, in southeast China's Fujian Province. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 277-km Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway is expected to slash the travel time from the province's capital Fuzhou to the tourist attraction Xiamen within one hour. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
Workers operate at the Meizhou Bay cross-sea bridge, a part of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, in southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 1, 2022. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 277-km Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway is expected to slash the travel time from the province's capital Fuzhou to the tourist attraction Xiamen within one hour. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 30, 2022 shows the construction site of the Xiamen north railway station, a part of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, in Xiamen City of southeast China's Fujian Province. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 277-km Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway is expected to slash the travel time from the province's capital Fuzhou to the tourist attraction Xiamen within one hour. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
