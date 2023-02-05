Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway enters phase of acceptance inspection
This photo taken on Feb. 4, 2023 shows the Quanzhou Bay cross-sea bridge, a part of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, in southeast China's Fujian Province.
The Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway entered the phase of acceptance inspection on Friday, which marks the basic completion of the construction for the main body of the high-speed railway line and its supporting project.
With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the high-speed railway is expected to slash the travel time from the province's capital Fuzhou to the tourist attraction Xiamen within one hour. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 4, 2023 shows the Quanzhou Bay cross-sea bridge, a part of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, in southeast China's Fujian Province.
The Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway entered the phase of acceptance inspection on Friday, which marks the basic completion of the construction for the main body of the high-speed railway line and its supporting project.
With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the high-speed railway is expected to slash the travel time from the province's capital Fuzhou to the tourist attraction Xiamen within one hour. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 4, 2023 shows the Quanzhou Bay cross-sea bridge, a part of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, in southeast China's Fujian Province.
The Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway entered the phase of acceptance inspection on Friday, which marks the basic completion of the construction for the main body of the high-speed railway line and its supporting project.
With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the high-speed railway is expected to slash the travel time from the province's capital Fuzhou to the tourist attraction Xiamen within one hour. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
This stitched aerial photo taken on Feb. 4, 2023 shows the Quanzhou Bay cross-sea bridge, a part of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, in southeast China's Fujian Province.
The Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway entered the phase of acceptance inspection on Friday, which marks the basic completion of the construction for the main body of the high-speed railway line and its supporting project.
With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the high-speed railway is expected to slash the travel time from the province's capital Fuzhou to the tourist attraction Xiamen within one hour. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 4, 2023 shows the Quanzhou Bay cross-sea bridge, a part of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, in southeast China's Fujian Province.
The Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway entered the phase of acceptance inspection on Friday, which marks the basic completion of the construction for the main body of the high-speed railway line and its supporting project.
With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the high-speed railway is expected to slash the travel time from the province's capital Fuzhou to the tourist attraction Xiamen within one hour. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 4, 2023 shows the Quanzhou Bay cross-sea bridge, a part of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, in southeast China's Fujian Province.
The Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway entered the phase of acceptance inspection on Friday, which marks the basic completion of the construction for the main body of the high-speed railway line and its supporting project.
With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the high-speed railway is expected to slash the travel time from the province's capital Fuzhou to the tourist attraction Xiamen within one hour. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 4, 2023 shows the Quanzhou Bay cross-sea bridge, a part of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, in southeast China's Fujian Province.
The Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway entered the phase of acceptance inspection on Friday, which marks the basic completion of the construction for the main body of the high-speed railway line and its supporting project.
With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the high-speed railway is expected to slash the travel time from the province's capital Fuzhou to the tourist attraction Xiamen within one hour. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Sichuan-Chongqing section of Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway under construction
- Smart tech helps construction of China's first sea-crossing high-speed railway
- Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway under construction
- Comprehensive inspection train performs test along high-speed railway in S China's Guangxi
- China's northernmost high-speed railway transports over 80 mln passengers
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.