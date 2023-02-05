Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway enters phase of acceptance inspection

Xinhua) 10:16, February 05, 2023

This photo taken on Feb. 4, 2023 shows the Quanzhou Bay cross-sea bridge, a part of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, in southeast China's Fujian Province.

The Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway entered the phase of acceptance inspection on Friday, which marks the basic completion of the construction for the main body of the high-speed railway line and its supporting project.

With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the high-speed railway is expected to slash the travel time from the province's capital Fuzhou to the tourist attraction Xiamen within one hour. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 4, 2023 shows the Quanzhou Bay cross-sea bridge, a part of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, in southeast China's Fujian Province.

The Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway entered the phase of acceptance inspection on Friday, which marks the basic completion of the construction for the main body of the high-speed railway line and its supporting project.

With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the high-speed railway is expected to slash the travel time from the province's capital Fuzhou to the tourist attraction Xiamen within one hour. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 4, 2023 shows the Quanzhou Bay cross-sea bridge, a part of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, in southeast China's Fujian Province.

The Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway entered the phase of acceptance inspection on Friday, which marks the basic completion of the construction for the main body of the high-speed railway line and its supporting project.

With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the high-speed railway is expected to slash the travel time from the province's capital Fuzhou to the tourist attraction Xiamen within one hour. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This stitched aerial photo taken on Feb. 4, 2023 shows the Quanzhou Bay cross-sea bridge, a part of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, in southeast China's Fujian Province.

The Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway entered the phase of acceptance inspection on Friday, which marks the basic completion of the construction for the main body of the high-speed railway line and its supporting project.

With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the high-speed railway is expected to slash the travel time from the province's capital Fuzhou to the tourist attraction Xiamen within one hour. (Xinhua/Zhou Yi)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 4, 2023 shows the Quanzhou Bay cross-sea bridge, a part of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, in southeast China's Fujian Province.

The Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway entered the phase of acceptance inspection on Friday, which marks the basic completion of the construction for the main body of the high-speed railway line and its supporting project.

With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the high-speed railway is expected to slash the travel time from the province's capital Fuzhou to the tourist attraction Xiamen within one hour. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 4, 2023 shows the Quanzhou Bay cross-sea bridge, a part of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, in southeast China's Fujian Province.

The Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway entered the phase of acceptance inspection on Friday, which marks the basic completion of the construction for the main body of the high-speed railway line and its supporting project.

With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the high-speed railway is expected to slash the travel time from the province's capital Fuzhou to the tourist attraction Xiamen within one hour. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 4, 2023 shows the Quanzhou Bay cross-sea bridge, a part of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, in southeast China's Fujian Province.

The Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway entered the phase of acceptance inspection on Friday, which marks the basic completion of the construction for the main body of the high-speed railway line and its supporting project.

With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the high-speed railway is expected to slash the travel time from the province's capital Fuzhou to the tourist attraction Xiamen within one hour. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chaolan)