Staff work at assembly line of China's leading automaker FAW

Xinhua) 08:36, July 08, 2023

This photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows a worker assembling vehicles at the general assembly line of FAW-Volkswagen in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Founded in 1953 in Changchun, First Automotive Works (FAW) Group Corporation is dubbed the cradle of China's auto industry.

As one of China's leading automakers, FAW Group Corporation will celebrate its 70th anniversary of establishment on July 15, 2023.

This photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows a worker controlling the assembly of automobiles with intelligent device at an intelligent plant of truck manufacturer First Automotive Works Jiefang Co., Ltd. (FAW Jiefang) in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

This photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows workers assembling automobiles at an intelligent plant of truck manufacturer First Automotive Works Jiefang Co., Ltd. (FAW Jiefang) in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

This photo taken on Dec. 14, 2022 shows bench worker Feng Bin checking truck parts at a plant of truck manufacturer First Automotive Works Jiefang Co., Ltd. (FAW Jiefang) in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. Feng is a model worker with over twenty years of experience. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

This photo taken on June 27, 2023 shows a worker checking an assembled truck at an intelligent plant of truck manufacturer First Automotive Works Jiefang Co., Ltd. (FAW Jiefang) in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

This photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows bench worker Li Kaijun (L) teahing technical skills to young colleagues at the casting mould equipment factory of FAW Foundry Co., Ltd. in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

This photo taken on Dec. 27, 2022 shows workshop director Wang Yiqiang checking the truck manufacturing process with an electronic screen at an intelligent plant of truck manufacturer First Automotive Works Jiefang Co., Ltd. (FAW Jiefang) in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

This photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows workers assembling vehicles at the general assembly line of FAW-Volkswagen in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Yang Yongxiu, a senior technician at the FAW Group Corporation R&D Center, checks an engine blueprint in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

This photo taken on Dec. 27, 2022 shows workshop director Wang Yiqiang checking automobile parts at an intelligent plant of truck manufacturer First Automotive Works Jiefang Co., Ltd. (FAW Jiefang) in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

This photo taken on June 8, 2023 shows bench worker Feng Bin (L) checking the working condition of a punching machine at a plant of truck manufacturer First Automotive Works Jiefang Co., Ltd. (FAW Jiefang) in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. Feng is a model worker with over twenty years of experience. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

This photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows a worker assembling vehicles at the general assembly line of FAW-Volkswagen in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

This photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows workers assembling vehicles at the general assembly line of FAW-Volkswagen in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

This photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows workers assembling automobiles at an intelligent plant of truck manufacturer First Automotive Works Jiefang Co., Ltd. (FAW Jiefang) in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

This photo taken on June 27, 2023 shows workers assembling automobiles at an intelligent plant of truck manufacturer First Automotive Works Jiefang Co., Ltd. (FAW Jiefang) in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

This photo taken on July 6, 2023 shows a worker checking a car at the general assembly line of sedan manufacturer FAW-Hongqi in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

This photo taken on June 8, 2023 shows Yang Yongxiu (R), a senior technician at the FAW Group Corporation R&D Center, conducting precision measurement of trial parts in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

