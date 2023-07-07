GM delivers over 520,000 vehicles in China in Q2

08:09, July 07, 2023 By Zhang Kaiwei ( Xinhua

SHANGHAI, July 6 (Xinhua) -- General Motors (GM) and its joint ventures delivered over 526,000 vehicles in China in the second quarter (Q2) of this year, up 9 percent from a year earlier, GM China said on Thursday.

GM posted record Q2 new energy vehicle (NEV) sales of over 115,000 units and double-digit growth for the Chevrolet and Cadillac brands.

GM's Cadillac sales hit over 55,000 vehicles during the period, increasing by 51 percent year-on-year. Chevrolet delivered over 48,000 automobiles, up 20 percent year-on-year, and Buick sales reached more than 136,000.

Building upon the momentum of its electric and intelligent vehicle platforms, the company remains on track to launch more than 20 new and refreshed models in China this year, over one-third of which will be NEVs.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)