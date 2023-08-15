Cracking the code of FAW-Volkswagen's 'high-quality' win-win model

13:50, August 15, 2023 By Su Yingxiang, Liu Ning, Oliver Fritzsch, Song Ge, Zhang Kaiwei, Sun Hongyu ( People's Daily Online

As the earliest automobile industry base in New China, "Motor City" is the perfect way to describe Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province.

Here, the successful operation of FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co., Ltd., established in 1991, has become a model of win-win economic and technological cooperation between China and Germany.

Over the past 32 years, FAW-Volkswagen has grown into one of the most successful passenger vehicle manufacturers in the world's largest auto market.

Watch the video to crack the code of FAW-Volkswagen's 'high-quality' win-win model.

