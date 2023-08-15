Home>>
Cracking the code of FAW-Volkswagen's 'high-quality' win-win model
By Su Yingxiang, Liu Ning, Oliver Fritzsch, Song Ge, Zhang Kaiwei, Sun Hongyu (People's Daily Online) 13:50, August 15, 2023
As the earliest automobile industry base in New China, "Motor City" is the perfect way to describe Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province.
Here, the successful operation of FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co., Ltd., established in 1991, has become a model of win-win economic and technological cooperation between China and Germany.
Over the past 32 years, FAW-Volkswagen has grown into one of the most successful passenger vehicle manufacturers in the world's largest auto market.
Watch the video to crack the code of FAW-Volkswagen's 'high-quality' win-win model.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trailer: Journey on wheels through the city of Changchun
- Hardcore speed! A glimpse behind China's 350km/h bullet train production line
- Staff work at assembly line of China's leading automaker FAW
- China's automobile industry registers steady expansion in 2022
- China's auto production, sales rank first globally for 14 consecutive years
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.