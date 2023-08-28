Chinese film festival screens 8 Russian movies

Xinhua) 15:43, August 28, 2023

CHANGCHUN, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Eight Russian movies are being presented at a film festival in Changchun, the capital of northeast China's Jilin Province.

The international film show, as part of the 18th Changchun Film Festival China 2023, consists of classic and contemporary sections, with four Russian films featured in each segment.

The film show starting on Sunday will last for eight days.

"The Cranes Are Flying" directed by Mikhail Kalatozov and "The Ballad of a Soldier" directed by Grigoriy Chukhray are among the movies screened in the classic segment, while "The Whaler Boy" and "The Age of Pioneers" are included in the contemporary segment, according to the organizing committee of the film festival.

The show also features 25 popular domestic works, including the sci-fi blockbuster "The Wandering Earth" and the dark comedy "Dying to Survive."

The 18th Changchun Film Festival China 2023 is scheduled from Monday to Saturday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)