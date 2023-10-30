Changchun in NE China's Jilin keeps fallen leaves on the ground to delight citizens with autumn splendor

People's Daily Online) 13:18, October 30, 2023

As autumn arrives, the streets in Changchun city, northeast China's Jilin Province are adorned with colorful leaves, creating a picturesque autumn scenery.

Changchun has implemented measures related to autumn leaves every year, and this year is no exception. The city has created five leaf-filled roads, offering residents and tourists the opportunity to experience the beauty of autumn leaves up close and discover the city's unique colorful ambience.

Photo shows the autumn view of a street in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People' Daily Online/Li Chengwei)

In 2020, a regulation was implemented in Changchun preserving fallen leaves in designated areas of the city during autumn and winter. This initiative aims to showcase the seasonal landscape of the city.

Photo shows the autumn view of a street in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People' Daily Online/Li Chengwei)

Allowing fallen leaves to remain on the ground has become a tradition in the city, adding a sense of ritual to the lives of local residents during this season.

Photo shows fallen leaves on a street in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People' Daily Online/Li Siyue)

"We visit Chuncheng Street every October to admire the fallen leaves, capture the picturesque scenery through photographs, take a ride on the old-fashioned tram, breathe in the crisp and fresh air, and relish in the delightful autumn weather," said Li Yuxin, a resident of Changchun.

Photo shows a tram on a street in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People' Daily Online/Li Siyue)

Photo shows the autumn view of a street in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People' Daily Online/Li Chengwei)

"The streets and roads adorned with fallen leaves exude a strong autumn atmosphere and are immensely popular among residents and tourists. To cater to this demand, we adjusted our management approach to ensure that people can fully enjoy the autumn scenery in the city," explained Zhang Xinyu, deputy director of the urban management bureau of Changchun.

Photo shows red leaves on a street in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People' Daily Online/Li Chengwei)

Photo shows a tram on a street in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (People' Daily Online/Ma Junhua)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)