Autumn scenery in N China

Xinhua) 15:29, October 23, 2023

This aerial photo shows the view of farmland in Shangyi County, Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province, August 27, 2023. In autumn, leaves change color as the temperature falls. Green, yellow, orange, and red hues paint the landscape in north China, creating beautiful color palettes. (Photo by Wu Diansen/Xinhua)

This aerial photo shows the view of autumn scenery in Zhangbei County, Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province, September 7, 2023. In autumn, leaves change color as the temperature falls. Green, yellow, orange, and red hues paint the landscape in north China, creating beautiful color palettes. (Photo by Dong Guijun/Xinhua)

This aerial photo shows the view of autumn scenery in Kangbao County, Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province, October 1, 2023. In autumn, leaves change color as the temperature falls. Green, yellow, orange, and red hues paint the landscape in north China, creating beautiful color palettes. (Photo by Bian Zhenwen/Xinhua)

This photo shows the autumn scenery of Daqingshan Mountain in Shangyi County, Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province, October 8, 2023. In autumn, leaves change color as the temperature falls. Green, yellow, orange, and red hues paint the landscape in north China, creating beautiful color palettes. (Photo by Deng Ping/Xinhua)

This aerial photo shows the autumn scenery of Daqingshan Mountain in Shangyi County, Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province, October 14, 2023. In autumn, leaves change color as the temperature falls. Green, yellow, orange, and red hues paint the landscape in north China, creating beautiful color palettes. (Photo by Li Dengfeng/Xinhua)

