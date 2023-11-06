Beauty of harvest: Farmers sun-dry crops in C China's Hubei

People's Daily Online) 09:46, November 06, 2023

Farmers sun-dry crops on the roofs of their houses in the Dayuwan Scenic Area, located in Huangpi district of Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. (Photo/Huang Xuan)

In the Dayuwan Scenic Area in Huangpi district of Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, a traditional village exudes the ambiance of a bountiful harvest. Crops such as persimmons, peanuts, and pumpkins are dried on the roofs and in the courtyards. This picturesque autumn scene has become a major attraction for tourists.

"On clear days, we dry the crops at home, showcasing our happiness as farmers to tourists," a local villager named Yu Mingxin said, while peeling corn.

"The Dayuwan Scenic Area boasts of rich agricultural and folk culture. And even now, the local residents still maintain the tradition of 'working in the fields on sunny days and reading books on rainy days'," said Lu Qian, general manager of the scenic area.

During the harvest season, the scenic area transforms farmers' agricultural activities into cultural and tourism experiences, blending interactive engagement with leisurely sightseeing. This initiative breathes new life into rural revitalization efforts.

