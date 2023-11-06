In pics: landscape of earth forest in China's Tibet

Xinhua) 09:39, November 06, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 3, 2023 shows the landscape of earth forest in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Zanda is famous for the unique landscape of earth forest. With gullies, ravines and steep mountainsides, the unique landscape was shaped as a result of gradual geological movements of the Himalayan region ever since the Quaternary Period from 2.5 million years ago and the impact of perennial water erosion and airslaking. (Xinhua/Nie Yi)

This photo taken on Nov. 3, 2023 shows the landscape of earth forest during dawn in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Zanda is famous for the unique landscape of earth forest. With gullies, ravines and steep mountainsides, the unique landscape was shaped as a result of gradual geological movements of the Himalayan region ever since the Quaternary Period from 2.5 million years ago and the impact of perennial water erosion and airslaking. (Xinhua/Nie Yi)

airslaking. (Xinhua/Nie Yi)

