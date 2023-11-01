Scenery of Ngari Prefecture in Tibet
This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2023 shows bar-headed geese on the Mapam Yumco Lake in Burang County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)
This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2023 shows the scenery of the Mapam Yumco Lake in Burang County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)
This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2023 shows the scenery of the Mapam Yumco Lake in Burang County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)
This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2023 shows a view of Mount Kangrinboqe in Burang County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)
This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2023 shows the scenery of Mount Kangrinboqe in Burang County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)
Photos
