Scenery of Ngari Prefecture in Tibet

Xinhua) 09:51, November 01, 2023

This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2023 shows bar-headed geese on the Mapam Yumco Lake in Burang County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2023 shows the scenery of the Mapam Yumco Lake in Burang County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2023 shows a view of Mount Kangrinboqe in Burang County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2023 shows the scenery of Mount Kangrinboqe in Burang County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

