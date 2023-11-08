Shenyang Imperial Palace covered in snow

Xinhua) 08:52, November 08, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows the snow-covered Shenyang Imperial Palace in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Shenyang Imperial Palace was built in 1625 and had been used as the imperial palace in early Qing Dynasty (1616-1911). (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2023 shows the snow-covered Shenyang Imperial Palace in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Shenyang Imperial Palace was built in 1625 and had been used as the imperial palace in early Qing Dynasty (1616-1911). (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

Tourists walk by a gate of the snow-covered Shenyang Imperial Palace in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 7, 2023. Shenyang Imperial Palace was built in 1625 and had been used as the imperial palace in early Qing Dynasty (1616-1911). (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Tourists take photos in the snow-covered Shenyang Imperial Palace in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 7, 2023. Shenyang Imperial Palace was built in 1625 and had been used as the imperial palace in early Qing Dynasty (1616-1911). (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

