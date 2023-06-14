View of Shenyang in NE China's Liaoning

This aerial photo taken on June 6, 2023 shows a view of the Dongling Park in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. Shenyang, a city with a history of more than 2,000 years, is an important manufacturing and transportation hub in northeast China. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 15, 2019 shows a view of the Beiling Park after snow in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. Shenyang, a city with a history of more than 2,000 years, is an important manufacturing and transportation hub in northeast China. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

A bullet train runs past the 9.18 Historical Museum, a museum for the September 18 Incident that marked the start of Japan's invasion of China, in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 6, 2023. Shenyang, a city with a history of more than 2,000 years, is an important manufacturing and transportation hub in northeast China. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This photo taken on June 5, 2023 shows a night view of Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. Shenyang, a city with a history of more than 2,000 years, is an important manufacturing and transportation hub in northeast China. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Soldiers escort caskets containing remains of Chinese soldiers dead in the 1950-53 Korean War to the Chinese People's Volunteers martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 28, 2020. Shenyang, a city with a history of more than 2,000 years, is an important manufacturing and transportation hub in northeast China. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

This aerial photo taken on June 6, 2023 shows a view of the Chinese People's Volunteers martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. Shenyang, a city with a history of more than 2,000 years, is an important manufacturing and transportation hub in northeast China. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This undated file photo shows a view of the 1905 Art Re-Creative Space, which is transformed from an abandoned factory, in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. Shenyang, a city with a history of more than 2,000 years, is an important manufacturing and transportation hub in northeast China. (Xinhua)

People attend a ceremony about the September 18 Incident that marked the start of Japan's invasion of China, at the 9.18 Historical Museum in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 18, 2019. Shenyang, a city with a history of more than 2,000 years, is an important manufacturing and transportation hub in northeast China. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

This photo taken on April 30, 2023 shows a view of the Imperial Palace in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. Shenyang, a city with a history of more than 2,000 years, is an important manufacturing and transportation hub in northeast China. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Tourists visit the Imperial Palace in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 30, 2023. Shenyang, a city with a history of more than 2,000 years, is an important manufacturing and transportation hub in northeast China. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This photo taken on June 5, 2023 shows a night view of Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. Shenyang, a city with a history of more than 2,000 years, is an important manufacturing and transportation hub in northeast China. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A visitor looks at a painting at an art gallery in the Hongmei cultural and creative industry park, which is transformed from an old factory, in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 7, 2021. Shenyang, a city with a history of more than 2,000 years, is an important manufacturing and transportation hub in northeast China. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

