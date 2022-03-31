Shenyang launches new round of nucleic acid testing
In this mobile phone photo, a medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing at a COVID-19 testing site in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 30, 2022.
The city of Shenyang launched a new round of nucleic acid testing Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Ang)
In this mobile phone photo, nucleic acid testing is underway at a COVID-19 testing site in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 26, 2022.
In this mobile phone photo, volunteers disinfect parcels at a residential area under closed management in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 26, 2022.
In this mobile phone photo, residents queue up for nucleic acid testing in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 30, 2022.chenliqun
Photo taken with a mobile phone shows parcels to be delivered at a supermarket in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 30, 2022.
Photos
