We Are China

COVID-19 restrictions gradually lifted in Shenyang, NE China

Xinhua) 08:27, April 15, 2022

Passengers take a tram in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 13, 2022.

Starting Wednesday, some restrictive measures for containing COVID-19 have gradually been lifted in Shenyang. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

A medical worker swabs a resident's throat for nucleic acid testing at a COVID-19 test site in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 13, 2022.

Starting Wednesday, some restrictive measures for containing COVID-19 have gradually been lifted in Shenyang. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

Residents walk out of a community in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 13, 2022.

Starting Wednesday, some restrictive measures for containing COVID-19 have gradually been lifted in Shenyang. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A community staffer checks residents' health codes in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 13, 2022.

Starting Wednesday, some restrictive measures for containing COVID-19 have gradually been lifted in Shenyang. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Residents queue up for nucleic acid testing at a COVID-19 test site in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 13, 2022.

Starting Wednesday, some restrictive measures for containing COVID-19 have gradually been lifted in Shenyang. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

People take a rest in a park in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 13, 2022.

Starting Wednesday, some restrictive measures for containing COVID-19 have gradually been lifted in Shenyang. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

People take nucleic acid testing at a COVID-19 test site in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 13, 2022.

Starting Wednesday, some restrictive measures for containing COVID-19 have gradually been lifted in Shenyang. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

People work out at a park in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 13, 2022.

Starting Wednesday, some restrictive measures for containing COVID-19 have gradually been lifted in Shenyang. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A bus runs on a street in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 13, 2022.

Starting Wednesday, some restrictive measures for containing COVID-19 have gradually been lifted in Shenyang. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A subway staffer checks passengers' nucleic acid test results outside the exit of a subway station in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 13, 2022.

Starting Wednesday, some restrictive measures for containing COVID-19 have gradually been lifted in Shenyang. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)