Shenyang (China) Int'l Automobile Industry Expo 2022 concludes

Xinhua) 08:26, June 27, 2022

A new energy vehicle is on display during the Shenyang (China) International Automobile Industry Expo 2022 in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 26, 2022.

The six-day automobile industry expo concluded on Sunday. The expo attracted more than 70 car brands from all over the world. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

A model poses with a showcased vehicle during the Shenyang (China) International Automobile Industry Expo 2022 in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 26, 2022.

A domestically-produced automobile is on display during the Shenyang (China) International Automobile Industry Expo 2022 in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 26, 2022.

Visitors view a new energy vehicle during the Shenyang (China) International Automobile Industry Expo 2022 in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 26, 2022.

Visitors view a vehicle model during the Shenyang (China) International Automobile Industry Expo 2022 in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 26, 2022.

