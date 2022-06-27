Shenyang (China) Int'l Automobile Industry Expo 2022 concludes
A new energy vehicle is on display during the Shenyang (China) International Automobile Industry Expo 2022 in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 26, 2022.
The six-day automobile industry expo concluded on Sunday. The expo attracted more than 70 car brands from all over the world. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
A model poses with a showcased vehicle during the Shenyang (China) International Automobile Industry Expo 2022 in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 26, 2022.
A domestically-produced automobile is on display during the Shenyang (China) International Automobile Industry Expo 2022 in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 26, 2022.
Visitors view a new energy vehicle during the Shenyang (China) International Automobile Industry Expo 2022 in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 26, 2022.
Visitors view a vehicle model during the Shenyang (China) International Automobile Industry Expo 2022 in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 26, 2022.
