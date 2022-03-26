Shenyang suspends city transit service to contain COVID-19 resurgence
Photo taken on March 23, 2022 shows a view of a delivery center for food and drinks in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. The city transit system of Shenyang is out of service from March 24-30, in a bid to contain the local resurgence of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Zhai Xiaoshan)
A resident buys eggs at a market in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 25, 2022. The city transit system of Shenyang is out of service from March 24-30, in a bid to contain the local resurgence of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)
Venders transfer vegetables at a wholesale market in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 23, 2022. The city transit system of Shenyang is out of service from March 24-30, in a bid to contain the local resurgence of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Zhai Xiaoshan)
Aerial photo taken on March 24, 2022 shows a bus terminal in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. The city transit system of Shenyang is out of service from March 24-30, in a bid to contain the local resurgence of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Aerial photo taken on March 24, 2022 shows a bus terminal in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. The city transit system of Shenyang is out of service from March 24-30, in a bid to contain the local resurgence of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
A resident buys mushrooms at a market in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 25, 2022. The city transit system of Shenyang is out of service from March 24-30, in a bid to contain the local resurgence of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)
A vender sorts out vegetables at a market in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 25, 2022. The city transit system of Shenyang is out of service from March 24-30, in a bid to contain the local resurgence of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)
A resident buys dumplings at a market in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 25, 2022. The city transit system of Shenyang is out of service from March 24-30, in a bid to contain the local resurgence of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)
A resident scans a QR code to pay for the vegetables at a market in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 25, 2022. The city transit system of Shenyang is out of service from March 24-30, in a bid to contain the local resurgence of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)
Aerial photo taken on March 24, 2022 shows a bus terminal in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. The city transit system of Shenyang is out of service from March 24-30, in a bid to contain the local resurgence of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
