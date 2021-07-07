We Are China

People enjoy themselves at Shenshuiwan Park in Shenyang

Xinhua) 11:07, July 07, 2021

Aerial photo shows people enjoying themselves beside lilies at Shenshuiwan Park in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)