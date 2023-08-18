Dazzling drone show presents revitalization of Shenyang
Drones fly in formation to create different images above Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)
A drone show was staged to present Shenyang's revitalization on Thursday.
Drones fly in formation to create different images above Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)
Drones fly in formation to create different images above Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)
Drones fly in formation to create different images above Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)
Drones fly in formation to create different images above Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)
Drones fly in formation to create different images above Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)
Drones fly in formation to create different images above Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Old industrial city in NE China glows with new vitality
- View of Shenyang in NE China's Liaoning
- International pump track park opens in China's Shenyang
- Springtime at Shenyang Expo Garden in NE China
- Businesses cheer Shenyang problem-solving tea parties
- Scenery in paddy fields in Shenyang, NE China
- Shenyang (China) Int'l Automobile Industry Expo 2022 concludes
- COVID-19 restrictions gradually lifted in Shenyang, NE China
- Shenyang launches new round of nucleic acid testing
- Shenyang suspends city transit service to contain COVID-19 resurgence
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.