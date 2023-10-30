Home>>
Champagne-colored bougainvillea flowers in full bloom in Xiamen, SE China's Fujian
(People's Daily Online) 09:29, October 30, 2023
|A butterfly dances in the champagne-colored bougainvillea flowers on an an overpass in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)
Champagne-colored bougainvillea flowers recently bloomed brilliantly on an overpass in Siming district, Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province, adding vibrance to the surroundings.
The swaying bougainvillea branches resemble a cascading waterfall, creating a romantic and beautiful scene that catches the eye of passersby and tourists.
