We Are China

Champagne-colored bougainvillea flowers in full bloom in Xiamen, SE China's Fujian

People's Daily Online) 09:29, October 30, 2023

A butterfly dances in the champagne-colored bougainvillea flowers on an an overpass in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

Champagne-colored bougainvillea flowers recently bloomed brilliantly on an overpass in Siming district, Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province, adding vibrance to the surroundings.

The swaying bougainvillea branches resemble a cascading waterfall, creating a romantic and beautiful scene that catches the eye of passersby and tourists.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)