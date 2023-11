Medical experts carry out free treatments in Inner Mongolia

China Military Online) 13:31, November 01, 2023

Medical experts from the PLA Strategic Support Force Characteristic Medical Center give free consultations and treatments for local people in Ejine Banner, Inner Mongolia autonomous region, on Oct 29, 2023. [Photo by Zhu Xingxin/chinadaily.com.cn]

Gu Jianwen, director of the PLA Strategic Support Force Characteristic Medical Center, measures the blood pressure of an elderly woman in Ejine Banner, Inner Mongolia autonomous region, on Oct 29, 2023. [Photo by Zhu Xingxin/chinadaily.com.cn]

Medical experts from the PLA Strategic Support Force Characteristic Medical Center check the health of locals in Ejine Banner, Inner Mongolia autonomous region, on Oct 29, 2023. [Photo by Zhu Xingxin/chinadaily.com.cn]

A medical professional from the PLA Strategic Support Force Characteristic Medical Center conducts a health checkup for a resident in Ejine Banner, Inner Mongolia autonomous region, on Oct 29, 2023. [Photo by Zhu Xingxin/chinadaily.com.cn]

Medical experts from the PLA Strategic Support Force Characteristic Medical Center conduct health checkups for local residents in Ejine Banner, Inner Mongolia autonomous region, on Oct 29, 2023. [Photo by Zhu Xingxin/chinadaily.com.cn]

Medical experts from the PLA Strategic Support Force Characteristic Medical Center pose for a photo with local medical workers in Ejine Banner, Inner Mongolia autonomous region, on Oct 29, 2023. [Photo by Zhu Xingxin/chinadaily.com.cn]

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)