Grains in harvest season in Tongliao City, N China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 08:53, October 18, 2023

A harvester unloads corns in Fengtian Town of Horqin District, Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 13, 2023. A total of 20.3 million mu (about 1.35 million hectares) of grains in Tongliao City is in harvest season. This year, the corn planting area in Tongliao has exceeded 18 million mu (about 1.2 million hectares). (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A farmer unloads corns in Fengtian Town of Horqin District, Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 13, 2023. A total of 20.3 million mu (about 1.35 million hectares) of grains in Tongliao City is in harvest season. This year, the corn planting area in Tongliao has exceeded 18 million mu (about 1.2 million hectares). (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 14, 2023 shows a farmer transporting harvested paddies in a village of Jinbaotun Town, Horqin Left Wing Rear Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. A total of 20.3 million mu (about 1.35 million hectares) of grains in Tongliao City is in harvest season. This year, the corn planting area in Tongliao has exceeded 18 million mu (about 1.2 million hectares). (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 14, 2023 shows harvested paddy fields in Jinbaotun Town, Horqin Left Wing Rear Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. A total of 20.3 million mu (about 1.35 million hectares) of grains in Tongliao City is in harvest season. This year, the corn planting area in Tongliao has exceeded 18 million mu (about 1.2 million hectares). (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 13, 2023 shows corns being dried in family yards in Fengtian Town of Horqin District, Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. A total of 20.3 million mu (about 1.35 million hectares) of grains in Tongliao City is in harvest season. This year, the corn planting area in Tongliao has exceeded 18 million mu (about 1.2 million hectares). (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A worker unloads grains in Horqin Left Wing Middle Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 15, 2023. A total of 20.3 million mu (about 1.35 million hectares) of grains in Tongliao City is in harvest season. This year, the corn planting area in Tongliao has exceeded 18 million mu (about 1.2 million hectares). (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A harvester works at a corn field in Fengtian Town of Horqin District, Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 13, 2023. A total of 20.3 million mu (about 1.35 million hectares) of grains in Tongliao City is in harvest season. This year, the corn planting area in Tongliao has exceeded 18 million mu (about 1.2 million hectares). (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 13, 2023 shows a villager drying corns in his yard in Fengtian Town of Horqin District, Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. A total of 20.3 million mu (about 1.35 million hectares) of grains in Tongliao City is in harvest season. This year, the corn planting area in Tongliao has exceeded 18 million mu (about 1.2 million hectares). (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 14, 2023 shows a harvester working in a paddy field in a village of Jinbaotun Town, Horqin Left Wing Rear Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. A total of 20.3 million mu (about 1.35 million hectares) of grains in Tongliao City is in harvest season. This year, the corn planting area in Tongliao has exceeded 18 million mu (about 1.2 million hectares). (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 15, 2023 shows workers unloading grains in Horqin Left Wing Middle Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. A total of 20.3 million mu (about 1.35 million hectares) of grains in Tongliao City is in harvest season. This year, the corn planting area in Tongliao has exceeded 18 million mu (about 1.2 million hectares). (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 13, 2023 shows a villager transporting harvested corns back home in Qianjiadian Town of Horqin District, Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. A total of 20.3 million mu (about 1.35 million hectares) of grains in Tongliao City is in harvest season. This year, the corn planting area in Tongliao has exceeded 18 million mu (about 1.2 million hectares). (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 13, 2023 shows a harvester unloading corns onto a truck in Qianjiadian Town of Horqin District, Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. A total of 20.3 million mu (about 1.35 million hectares) of grains in Tongliao City is in harvest season. This year, the corn planting area in Tongliao has exceeded 18 million mu (about 1.2 million hectares). (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 15, 2023 shows a worker arranging dried corns in Horqin Left Wing Middle Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. A total of 20.3 million mu (about 1.35 million hectares) of grains in Tongliao City is in harvest season. This year, the corn planting area in Tongliao has exceeded 18 million mu (about 1.2 million hectares). (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 14, 2023 shows a harvester working in a paddy field in a village of Jinbaotun Town, Horqin Left Wing Rear Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. A total of 20.3 million mu (about 1.35 million hectares) of grains in Tongliao City is in harvest season. This year, the corn planting area in Tongliao has exceeded 18 million mu (about 1.2 million hectares). (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 13, 2023 shows a harvester working at a corn field in Qianjiadian Town of Horqin District, Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. A total of 20.3 million mu (about 1.35 million hectares) of grains in Tongliao City is in harvest season. This year, the corn planting area in Tongliao has exceeded 18 million mu (about 1.2 million hectares). (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 15, 2023 shows a harvester working in Horqin Left Wing Middle Banner of Tongliao City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. A total of 20.3 million mu (about 1.35 million hectares) of grains in Tongliao City is in harvest season. This year, the corn planting area in Tongliao has exceeded 18 million mu (about 1.2 million hectares). (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)