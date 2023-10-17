China issues guideline to promote high-quality development of Inner Mongolia
BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council has released a guideline document specifying tasks for promoting high-quality development and coordinating development and security across Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in north China.
The guideline outlined major tasks in seven spheres to improve the region's functions to ensure China's ecological, energy, food, industrial, and border security.
Efforts concern the coordinated systemic management of mountain, water, forest, farmland, lake, grassland, and desert; a push for strategic adjustment and optimization of industrial structure; and the exploration of new paths to transform and develop the resource-dependent region, according to the guideline.
It also called for greater efforts to build a new energy system; enhanced rate of agriculture and husbandry modernization; active participation in domestic and international dual circulation; and continued safeguarding of China's northern border area.
