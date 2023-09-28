Chili pepper harvest festival held in Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 09:11, September 28, 2023

Tourists taste watermelon at an agricultural specialties showcasing area during a harvest festival in Balagong Town of Hangjin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2023. The chili pepper harvest festival was held here on Tuesday, featuring cultural performances, agricultural specialties promotion and contests of chili pepper collecting and chili pepper eating. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Two farmers pose for a group photo during a harvest festival in Balagong Town of Hangjin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2023. The chili pepper harvest festival was held here on Tuesday, featuring cultural performances, agricultural specialties promotion and contests of chili pepper collecting and chili pepper eating. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Mongolian people perform during a harvest festival in Balagong Town of Hangjin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2023. The chili pepper harvest festival was held here on Tuesday, featuring cultural performances, agricultural specialties promotion and contests of chili pepper collecting and chili pepper eating. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Competitors take part in a chili pepper eating contest during a harvest festival in Balagong Town of Hangjin Banner of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2023. The chili pepper harvest festival was held here on Tuesday, featuring cultural performances, agricultural specialties promotion and contests of chili pepper collecting and chili pepper eating. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Competitors take part in a chili pepper collecting contest during a harvest festival in Balagong Town of Hangjin Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2023. The chili pepper harvest festival was held here on Tuesday, featuring cultural performances, agricultural specialties promotion and contests of chili pepper collecting and chili pepper eating. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

