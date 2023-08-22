We Are China

Golden sea of blooming sunflowers in Inner Mongolia

Ecns.cn) 16:58, August 22, 2023

Tourists pose for photos in a sea of blooming sunflowers in Togtoh County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)

More than 1,000 hectares of blooming sunflowers swaying in the breeze make a beautiful contrast with the blue sky.

Blooming sunflowers facing the sun sway in the breeze in Togtoh County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)

Blooming sunflowers facing the sun sway in the breeze in Togtoh County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)

Blooming sunflowers facing the sun sway in the breeze in Togtoh County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)

Blooming sunflowers facing the sun sway in the breeze in Togtoh County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)