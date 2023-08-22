Golden sea of blooming sunflowers in Inner Mongolia
Tourists pose for photos in a sea of blooming sunflowers in Togtoh County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)
More than 1,000 hectares of blooming sunflowers swaying in the breeze make a beautiful contrast with the blue sky.
Blooming sunflowers facing the sun sway in the breeze in Togtoh County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)
Blooming sunflowers facing the sun sway in the breeze in Togtoh County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)
Blooming sunflowers facing the sun sway in the breeze in Togtoh County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)
Blooming sunflowers facing the sun sway in the breeze in Togtoh County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)
Photos
- View of Great Wall at starry night in N China
- Groom in C China's Luoyang picks up bride with electric moped fleet
- Small railway station in N China's Inner Mongolia attracts throngs of tourists
- 'Space suit'-clad tourists immerse themselves at extra-terrestrial-like landscape in China's Inner Mongolia
Related Stories
- Tourism promotion event set for September in north China's Arxan
- 'Space suit'-clad tourists immerse themselves at extra-terrestrial-like landscape in China's Inner Mongolia
- Reforestation campaigns under way in N China's Inner Mongolia
- In pics: Tao'erhe National Wetland Park in N China's Inner Mongolia
- Nadam fair kicks off in China's Inner Mongolia
- Ulanhada volcano cluster in N China attracts tourists
- Six-year-old jockey wins 15km horse race in North China
- Pic story: herdsman's summer life in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, N China
- Scenery of wetland in China's Inner Mongolia
- Summer grasslands of Hulun Buir
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.