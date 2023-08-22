Tourism promotion event set for September in north China's Arxan
BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 China (Arxan) Tourism Conference is set for Sept. 2 and 3 in Arxan City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MCT) announced Monday.
Arxan, located at the southwestern foot of the Dahinggan Mountains and at the intersection of four major grasslands, is an increasingly popular tourist destination.
In addition to an opening ceremony, the conference will feature a self-driving tour across the Dahinggan Mountains, a forum on cultural tourism integration and green development, an "intangible cultural heritage plus tourism" project exhibition, and other programs.
Wu Kefeng, deputy head of the MCT's resource development department, expressed the hope that the conference will help build confidence and strength, and consolidate the momentum of recovery in the tourism industry.
The tourism market in Inner Mongolia is booming in 2023. From January to July, the region received 124 million domestic tourists, achieving record tourism revenue of 176.22 billion yuan (24.48 billion U.S. dollars).
