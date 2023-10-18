Trending in China | Enchanting long song Music of Mongolia

(People's Daily App) 13:44, October 18, 2023

The Long-Tune Music of Mongolia (Urtyn duu) is a unique form of long song, often called the 'Mother of Mongolian Music.' It is renowned for its extended and heartfelt singing style. The lyrics typically depict natural landscapes, life stories, and emotions. The creation and performance of long song music are closely connected to the lives of herders and hold a significant place as one of Mongolia's national art forms. (Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)