Home>>
Magnificent scenery of millennium-old salt pans in Qamdo, SW China’s Xizang
(People's Daily Online) 10:58, November 09, 2023
Photo shows the stunning scenery of ancient salt pans in Naxi township, Mangkam county, Qamdo city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)
Salt production goes back more than 1,300 years to the Tang Dynasty (618-907) in Naxi township, Mangkam county, Qamdo city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.
Salt pans were built on hills on the banks of the Lancang River in the township. Local people follow a traditional salt harvesting method by collecting brines from salt mines and ponds, and evaporate them in the sun until they crystallize.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to issue white paper on CPC policies on governance of Xizang in new era
- Pakistani diplomat: Visiting Xizang is a dream come true
- Winter tourism promotion adds allure to travelling Tibet
- Interview: Dynamic economic development in Xizang "impresses me the most", says Belarus ambassador
- Medical assistance teams elevate healthcare services in Tibet, Xinjiang
- Landscape of meadow wetland in Lhasa
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.