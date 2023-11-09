Magnificent scenery of millennium-old salt pans in Qamdo, SW China’s Xizang

November 09, 2023

Photo shows the stunning scenery of ancient salt pans in Naxi township, Mangkam county, Qamdo city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)

Salt production goes back more than 1,300 years to the Tang Dynasty (618-907) in Naxi township, Mangkam county, Qamdo city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Salt pans were built on hills on the banks of the Lancang River in the township. Local people follow a traditional salt harvesting method by collecting brines from salt mines and ponds, and evaporate them in the sun until they crystallize.

