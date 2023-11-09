Home>>
China to issue white paper on CPC policies on governance of Xizang in new era
(Xinhua) 10:38, November 09, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office will release a white paper titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements" on Friday, and a press conference will be held by the office.
