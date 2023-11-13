City view of snow-covered Xi'an, NW China

Xinhua) 09:18, November 13, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2023 the view of snow-covered ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an witnessed a snowfall on Saturday, the first one after traditional solar term of Lidong, which means the beginning of winter and fell on Nov. 8 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2023 the view of snow-covered ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an witnessed a snowfall on Saturday, the first one after traditional solar term of Lidong, which means the beginning of winter and fell on Nov. 8 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2023 the view of snow-covered ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an witnessed a snowfall on Saturday, the first one after traditional solar term of Lidong, which means the beginning of winter and fell on Nov. 8 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2023 the view of snow-covered Drum Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an witnessed a snowfall on Saturday, the first one after traditional solar term of Lidong, which means the beginning of winter and fell on Nov. 8 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2023 the view of snow-covered Drum Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an witnessed a snowfall on Saturday, the first one after traditional solar term of Lidong, which means the beginning of winter and fell on Nov. 8 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2023 the view of snow-covered ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an witnessed a snowfall on Saturday, the first one after traditional solar term of Lidong, which means the beginning of winter and fell on Nov. 8 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2023 the view of snow-covered ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an witnessed a snowfall on Saturday, the first one after traditional solar term of Lidong, which means the beginning of winter and fell on Nov. 8 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2023 the view of snow-covered ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an witnessed a snowfall on Saturday, the first one after traditional solar term of Lidong, which means the beginning of winter and fell on Nov. 8 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2023 the view of snow-covered Bell Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an witnessed a snowfall on Saturday, the first one after traditional solar term of Lidong, which means the beginning of winter and fell on Nov. 8 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2023 the view of snow-covered Bell Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an witnessed a snowfall on Saturday, the first one after traditional solar term of Lidong, which means the beginning of winter and fell on Nov. 8 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2023 the view of snow-covered ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an witnessed a snowfall on Saturday, the first one after traditional solar term of Lidong, which means the beginning of winter and fell on Nov. 8 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)