City view of snow-covered Xi'an, NW China
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2023 the view of snow-covered ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an witnessed a snowfall on Saturday, the first one after traditional solar term of Lidong, which means the beginning of winter and fell on Nov. 8 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2023 the view of snow-covered Drum Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an witnessed a snowfall on Saturday, the first one after traditional solar term of Lidong, which means the beginning of winter and fell on Nov. 8 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 11, 2023 the view of snow-covered Bell Tower in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an witnessed a snowfall on Saturday, the first one after traditional solar term of Lidong, which means the beginning of winter and fell on Nov. 8 this year. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
