Xi'an sees 20,000 China-Europe freight trains since 2013

A China-Europe freight train awaits departure at Xi'an international port station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Photo by Liu Xiang/Xinhua)

XI'AN, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- As of Thursday, the Xi'an international port station has handled a total of 20,000 China-Europe freight trains since the China-Europe freight train (Xi'an) service was launched in 2013.

A China-Europe freight train loaded with 165 vehicles departed from the Xi'an international port station on Thursday and headed for Russia's capital Moscow, making the port station China's first to reach the 20,000 mark.

As of Wednesday, the number of inbound and outbound China-Europe freight trains passing through the port station since the beginning of this year reached 3,946, up 29.7 percent year on year, and the total cargo loaded onto these trains has amounted to 3.5 million tonnes, marking an increase of 34.7 percent year on year.

This year saw a daily average of 14.7 China-Europe freight trains departing from or arriving in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, with one train departing from or arriving at the port station every one hour and 40 minutes in average, making the station the country's largest in terms of the travel flow of China-Europe freight trains, according to Bai Kuanfeng, an official of the port station.

