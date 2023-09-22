New Silk Road Logistics Forum held in Germany

DUISBURG, Germany, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- A forum on how to improve logistics on the Silk Road was held in Duisburg, Germany this week. The new Silk Road Logistics Forum was attended by over 200 representatives from Germany and China, who discussed ways to boost their cooperation.

Freight trains between China and Europe have expanded, and Duisburg is now connected with over 20 Chinese cities.

Named the China-Europe Railway Express, the freight trains between China and Europe are a successful and competitive project under the Belt and Road initiative, said Lars Nennhaus, COO of Duisburger Hagen AG. The cooperation on logistics between Duisburger Hafen AG and its Chinese partners is covering a wide range of areas, Nennhaus added.

As the biggest inland port city in Europe and an international trade and logistics hub, Duisburg is deeply involved in the Belt and Road initiative, said Du Chunguo, Consul General at the Consulate of China in Duesseldorf.

Duisburg has become an important destination for the China-Europe Railway Express in Western Europe, given that the station operates the highest train frequency with the largest haulage volume, he said. Improving logistics infrastructure and services between China and Europe will provide a lasting impetus for cooperation between the two sides.

Duisburg is an important logistical hub along the New Silk Road due to its convenient location for road, water and rail transport, said Soeren Link, the mayor of Duisburg city. Logistics demand between Europe and China is high, he added, and Duisburg will continue to work with China to advance the Belt and Road initiative.

The first freight train from China arrived at Duisburg railway station in 2011. Around 70 freight trains transport goods between Duisburg and over 20 Chinese cities every week.

