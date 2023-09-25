We Are China

10 years on, Xi'an Int'l Port becomes logistic hub on China-Europe freight train line

Xinhua) 08:12, September 25, 2023

A Chang'an China-Europe freight train carrying over 260 BYD new energy vehicles sets off from Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

XI'AN, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chang'an China-Europe freight train service was launched in 2013, when China proposed the Belt and Road Initiative.

In the past ten years, Xi'an International Port, the starting station of the Chang'an China-Europe freight trains, has been developed from a small cargo station to an international logistic hub.

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows a view of Xi'an International Port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows a Chang'an China-Europe freight train departing from Xi'an International Port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Staff members work at a service center of Xi'an International Port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows a view of Xi'an International Port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows a view of Xi'an International Port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Workers load products at a company producing display devices near Xi'an International Port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Customs officers check imported products at Xi'an International Port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

A worker drives a forklift to unload imported flour transported from abroad via the Chang'an China-Europe freight trains near Xi'an International Port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An employee assembles washing machines on a production line of an electrical appliance company near Xi'an International Port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows trains at Xi'an International Port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

