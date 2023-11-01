Home>>
Scenery of ginkgo tree in Xi'an
(Xinhua) 09:59, November 01, 2023
Visitors look at a ginkgo tree in a temple in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 31, 2023 shows a ginkgo tree in a temple in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
Visitors take photos of a ginkgo tree in a temple in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2023 shows a ginkgo tree in a temple in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
Photos
