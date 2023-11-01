We Are China

Scenery of ginkgo tree in Xi'an

Xinhua) 09:59, November 01, 2023

Visitors look at a ginkgo tree in a temple in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 31, 2023 shows a ginkgo tree in a temple in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Visitors take photos of a ginkgo tree in a temple in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2023 shows a ginkgo tree in a temple in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 31, 2023 shows a ginkgo tree in a temple in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

