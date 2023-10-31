We Are China

In pics: blossoming jacaranda trees in Sydney, Australia

Xinhua) 08:58, October 31, 2023

A woman takes photos of blossoming jacaranda in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 30, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Blossoming jacaranda trees are seen along a street in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 30, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Blossoming jacaranda trees are seen along a street in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 30, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Blossoming jacaranda trees are seen along a street in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 30, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

