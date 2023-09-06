Chang'an Impression: Tang Dynasty Grand Welcoming Ceremony

By Xu Zheqi and Li Guangao (People's Daily App) 15:31, September 06, 2023

Check out this video for a glimpse of the spectacular show Chang'an Impression: Tang Dynasty Grand Welcoming Ceremony. Millions of visitors from far and wide descend on Xi'an, capital of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province to catch the performance every year.

(Produced by Xu Zheqi and Li Guangao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)