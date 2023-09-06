Home>>
Chang'an Impression: Tang Dynasty Grand Welcoming Ceremony
By Xu Zheqi and Li Guangao (People's Daily App) 15:31, September 06, 2023
Check out this video for a glimpse of the spectacular show Chang'an Impression: Tang Dynasty Grand Welcoming Ceremony. Millions of visitors from far and wide descend on Xi'an, capital of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province to catch the performance every year.
(Produced by Xu Zheqi and Li Guangao)
