2023 Euro-Asia Economic Forum in Xi'an highlighting cooperation, development

Xinhua) 09:46, September 04, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 Euro-Asia Economic Forum will be held in Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, from Sept. 22 to 24, according to the organizers.

Themed on creating new cooperation opportunities and promoting common development, this year's forum is scheduled to invite guests including government officials from countries along the Belt and Road, representatives from international organizations, foreign ambassadors to China, heads of multinational corporations, and scholars, the organizers told a press conference in Beijing on Friday.

According to Ye Niuping, the mayor of Xi'an, this year's forum is set to further broaden the spectrum of exchanges and collaborations between China and Eurasian nations in various domains, serving as a platform for public diplomacy, policy coordination, investment promotion, and facilitating project partnerships.

In addition to the main forum, this year's edition will feature 13 parallel sessions focused on topics including policy coordination, financial cooperation, economic and trade exchanges, technological innovation, ecological conservation, and cultural and tourism development.

A commodities expo will also be held on the sidelines of the three-day forum.

The Euro-Asia Economic Forum, an important economic cooperation mechanism under the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, has been held every two years since its inauguration in 2005.

