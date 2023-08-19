In pics: digital culture exhibition at 10th West China Culture Industries Expo in Xi'an

Xinhua) 11:28, August 19, 2023

Visitors try a naked-eye 3D device in the digital culture exhibition area at the 10th West China Culture Industries Expo in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 18, 2023. The 10th West China Culture Industries Expo opened on Thursday in Xi'an and will last till Aug. 20. The digital culture exhibition area of the expo features the latest achievements in the application of digital technology in the cultural industry, providing immersive experience of digital culture for the visitors. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

A visitor learns about an OLED display in the digital culture exhibition area at the 10th West China Culture Industries Expo in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Visitors experience digital display technology in the digital culture exhibition area at the 10th West China Culture Industries Expo in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

A visitor tries a digital device to interact with a painting in the digital culture exhibition area at the 10th West China Culture Industries Expo in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Visitors visit the digital culture exhibition area at the 10th West China Culture Industries Expo in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Visitors visit the digital culture exhibition area at the 10th West China Culture Industries Expo in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)