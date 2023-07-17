Light show projected onto ancient city walls in Xi'an

A spectacular light show has been projected onto the ancient city walls in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, one of the oldest, largest and best-preserved ancient city walls in China. The show highlights the development process of the city as well as diverse traditional cultural symbols such as the terracotta warriors and Qinqiang Opera, telling a story of the harmonious coexistence of ancient style and modern charm.

Check the video to enjoy the magnificent show.

