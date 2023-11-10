Inheritors dedicate lives to passing on Chapao making craft in S China's Guangxi

November 10, 2023

The craft of making Chapao, a kind of dessert made of wax gourd and used for brewing tea, in Yulin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, was inscribed onto the list of regional-level intangible cultural heritage in 2016. The traditional craft dates back to the Song Dynasty (960-1279).

Photo shows Chapao, a kind of dessert made of wax gourd and used for brewing tea, in cups in Yulin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Peng Chuwen)

Currently, only two workshops make Chapao in Yulin. One of them is Li Shijun’s Chapao workshop.

"The intricate and elaborate patterns of Chapao carry auspicious meanings and blessings. Therefore, Chapao is also popular for birthday celebrations for the elderly and entertaining guests," said Li Xiyan, who runs the workshop.

Li Xiyan was born into a family that has been making Chapao for generations. She has watched her father and grandmother make Chapao since she was a child. Her father Li Shijun was recognized as a city-level representative inheritor of the Yulin Chapao making craft in 2010.

Photo shows cups of tea with Chapao, a kind of dessert made of wax gourd and used for brewing tea, in Yulin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Peng Chuwen)

"There are fewer and fewer Chapao makers, and I don't want to see this craft disappear," Li Xiyan said.

In 2015, Li Xiyan, who was working away from home, made a firm decision to return and began learning the craft from her father. In 2019, she was recognized as a city-level representative inheritor of the Yulin Chapao making craft.

"The craft mainly involves seven steps, including engraving the wax gourd, soaking and sun-drying. When making Chapao, each step should be taken seriously. It is easily affected by weather conditions. On humid days, it may take up to half a month to sun-dry Chapao," Li Xiyan said.

Photo shows Chapao, a kind of dessert made of wax gourd and used for brewing tea, in cups in Yulin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Yuzhou district committee)

There are over 10 kinds of gravers used to engrave the desired patterns on wax gourd for making Chapao.

To pass on this distinctive craft, Li Xiyan and her father have organized training activities to cultivate talents under the support of the culture, radio, television, sports and tourism bureau of Yulin city. They have also held promotional events at museums, parks and squares, and introduced Yulin Chapao making craft in schools, communities and scenic areas.

"Making Chapao is my father's lifelong career, and the craft is an important part of Yulin's traditional culture. I want to pass it on and make it reach more places," Li Xiyan said.

Photo shows engraved pieces of wax gourd. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Yuzhou district committee)

Photo shows gravers used to engrave patterns on wax gourd for making Chapao. (Photo/Peng Chuwen)

Photo shows packaged Chapao. (Photo/Peng Chuwen)

Li Xiyan introduces Chapao to visitors during a promotional event. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Yuzhou district committee)

