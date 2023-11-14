Bronze mirror reveals great skills and high artistic value at Xi'an Museum

November 14, 2023

This photo taken on Aug. 25, 2023 shows part of a bronze mirror with colored patterns depicting a banquet, collected at Xi'an Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li He)

Bronze mirror is both a daily utensil in ancient times and a piece of artistic work.

With bronze mirrors, one side of the mirror is highly polished and used for reflection, while the other side is decorated with various patterns demonstrating the aesthetic preferences of different historical periods. The delicacy of the mirror reveals great skills and also high artistic value.

This photo taken on Aug. 25, 2023 shows part of a bronze mirror with colored patterns depicting a hunting event, collected at Xi'an Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li He)

This photo taken on Aug. 25, 2023 shows part of a bronze mirror with colored patterns of figures, horses and carriages, collected at Xi'an Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

This photo taken on Aug. 25, 2023 shows part of a bronze mirror with colored patterns depicting an audience activity, collected at Xi'an Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li He)

This photo taken on Aug. 25, 2023 shows a bronze mirror with colored patterns of figures, horses and carriages, collected at Xi'an Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li He)

This photo taken on Aug. 25, 2023 shows part of a bronze mirror with colored patterns depicting a touring activity, collected at Xi'an Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li He)

This draft shows part of a bronze mirror with patterns depicting a hunting event, collected at Xi'an Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li He)

This draft shows patterns of a bronze mirror collected at Xi'an Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li He)

This draft shows part of a bronze mirror with patterns depicting a touring activity, collected at Xi'an Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li He)

This draft shows part of a bronze mirror with patterns depicting an audience activity, collected at Xi'an Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li He)

This photo taken on Aug. 25, 2023 shows a bronze mirror with colored patterns of figures, horses and carriages, collected at Xi'an Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

This draft shows part of a bronze mirror with patterns depicting a banquet, collected at Xi'an Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li He)

