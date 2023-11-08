World Heritage in China: Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows a stylobate at the site of Mojiaoshan at the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City park in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

The Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City, located in east China's Zhejiang Province, have gained worldwide recognition as bearing testimony to the existence of at least 5,000 years of Chinese civilization. They were inscribed on the World Heritage List as a cultural site in 2019.

Tourists visit the Liangzhu Museum in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows the an archaeological site at the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City park in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows a gate site at the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City park in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows a gate site at the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City park in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows the model of a workshop at the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City park in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows a gate site at the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City park in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows the site of Mojiaoshan at the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City park in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows a model of wooden palace structure at the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City park in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows the residence model of the Liangzhu ancestors living along the river at the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City park in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows the view of the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City park in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows the model of the Liangzhu Ancient City site at the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City park in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows the entrance of the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City park in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists visit the Liangzhu Museum in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows the model of a workshop at the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City park in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists visit the Liangzhu Museum in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows a display spot of ancient city walls at the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City park in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows the residence model of the Liangzhu ancestors living along the river at the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City park in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows a gate site at the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City park in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists visit the Liangzhu Museum in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

