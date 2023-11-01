Ancient tomb unearthed in north China

HOHHOT, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese archaeologists recently unearthed an ancient tomb dating back to the Liao Dynasty (907-1125) in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The tomb was discovered at a site 30 kilometers east of Xilinhot City. It is 19 meters in length and contains a brick chamber, according to the regional cultural relics and archaeology research institute.

Three human bones, an octagonal wooden building and a number of cultural artifacts such as amber, jade, iron, copper and porcelain items were excavated from the tomb.

Archaeologists have said that judging from the unearthed items, the burial customs, and the tomb's design and structure, they can speculate that the tomb's owner was a noble individual.

The excavation of the tomb is an important recent archaeological development in Xilinhot, providing precious materials for the study of Liao Dynasty history in the city.

