"Flying Tiger" spirit expected to be passed on: Chinese VP

Xinhua) 08:02, October 31, 2023

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with a delegation of Flying Tigers veterans in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States should adhere to mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation and make greater contribution to world peace and development, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said on Monday.

Han made the remarks when meeting with a delegation of Flying Tigers veterans in Beijing.

Noting President Xi Jinping recently replied to a letter from the chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation and Flying Tigers veterans, Han said the Chinese people would always remember the heroic deeds of the Flying Tigers and never forget the old friends.

Han said more than 80 years ago, China and the United States fought side by side against fascism, and the story of the Flying Tigers bears the profound friendship forged with the lives and blood of the two peoples.

Many major challenges in today's world still need to be met together by China and the United States, Han said, expressing the hope that the spirit of the Flying Tigers would be passed on from generation to generation.

Jeffrey Greene, chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, and Flying Tigers veterans Harry Moyer and Mel McMullen, among others, said it was a great honor to receive the reply letter from President Xi, adding they will be committed to carrying forward the spirit of the Flying Tigers and enhancing the friendship between the American and Chinese people.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)