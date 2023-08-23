Ceremony held to honor legendary ancestor of Yandi in Shaanxi

August 23, 2023

A ceremony is held to honor Emperor Yandi, a legendary ancestor of the Chinese nation at the Mausoleum of Yandi in Baoji, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Dang Tianye)

More than 3,000 people took part in the ceremony on Tuesday.

