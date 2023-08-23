Ceremony held to honor legendary ancestor of Yandi in Shaanxi
A ceremony is held to honor Emperor Yandi, a legendary ancestor of the Chinese nation at the Mausoleum of Yandi in Baoji, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Dang Tianye)
More than 3,000 people took part in the ceremony on Tuesday.
A ceremony is held to honor Emperor Yandi, a legendary ancestor of the Chinese nation at the Mausoleum of Yandi in Baoji, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Dang Tianye)
A ceremony is held to honor Emperor Yandi, a legendary ancestor of the Chinese nation at the Mausoleum of Yandi in Baoji, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Dang Tianye)
A ceremony is held to honor Emperor Yandi, a legendary ancestor of the Chinese nation at the Mausoleum of Yandi in Baoji, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Dang Tianye)
A ceremony is held to honor Emperor Yandi, a legendary ancestor of the Chinese nation at the Mausoleum of Yandi in Baoji, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Dang Tianye)
A ceremony is held to honor Emperor Yandi, a legendary ancestor of the Chinese nation at the Mausoleum of Yandi in Baoji, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Dang Tianye)
Photos
Related Stories
- Rock paintings found in NW China's Qinghai
- History center honoring Chinese railroad workers "puts China light" on U.S., California history
- Nation sheds more light on its rich past
- Study reveals sustainable agriculture in north China 5,500 yrs ago
- An animated trip through history across the Yangtze River
- Senior CPC official stresses forging brighter future while remembering history
- China urges Japan to reflect on aggression history
- Whistling arrow in Tibet soars through history
- Tracing the footsteps of the CPC over past century
- China continues to promote Party history learning
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.